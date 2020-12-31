Piaggio has revealed the updated Beverly range of scooters for the international markets. For 2021, the scooter range has received updated styling, more features and tweaked chassis parts. The range is available in both standard and higher-spec Beverly S grades. For the record, Piaggio is the owner of Vespa and Aprilia, but also sells its own exclusive range of scooters in Italy.

(Also Read: Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at ₹1.26 lakh)

There are two engine choices on the Beverly scooters - there is a 300 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which delivers 25.5 PS at 8,000 rpm, and 26 Nm at 6,250 rpm. While the power output has gone up by 23%, the torque has increased by 15%. There is also a bigger model that features a 400 cc engine delivering 34.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and 37.69 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Apart from the updated set of powertrains, the scooter has also gained a new mechanical kit that includes a revised steel tubular frame. There is also a new suspension setup in the form of 35 mm non-adjustable Showa forks and five-step pre-load adjustable dual shocks for the rear. The scooter gets disc brakes on both ends and rolls on a 16-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel. It features lightweight alloy rims with a seven-spoke design.

The updated features list includes new LED lighting, a 5.5-inch LCD display along with mobile phone connectivity and keyless ignition. It also gets a remote fuel lid opening, seat lock, and steering lock.

(Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 vs rivals: Price comparison)

The exterior bodywork is offered in a choice of gloss as well as matte colour finishes. The standard and higher-spec 'S' variants are distinguished with windscreen on the S, different colour choices, and matte finishes.

It is highly unlikely that the Beverly range of scooters will be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon.