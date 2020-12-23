Piaggio India on Wednesday announced the pricing of the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter which costs ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Piaggio claims that the new scooter has been developed to keep the rider comfortable with its wide seat and ergonomics which are unlike anything offered in the segment currently.

The new SXR 160 stands in a league of its own as there is nothing quite like it which shares the same space. In terms of pricing, it rubs shoulders with its cousin Aprilia SR 160, while in terms of body style there is only one other maxi-scooter on sale in the market currently - Suzuki Burgman Street. But the latter sits in a slightly lower segment.

(Also Read: 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 breaks cover with updated engine, mechanicals)

Aprilia SR 160:

The SR 160 was one of the first offerings from Aprilia India in the scooter range. Over the years it has gained a reputation for being one of the sportiest scooters present in the market thanks to its powerful 160 cc engine, large wheels, and sturdy suspension setup, all of which comes together to offer a sporty ride. It is current priced in the range of ₹1.06 lakh to ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Burgman Street:

Suzuki recently updated the Burgman Street maxi-scooter in India with a smart Bluetooth connected meter display. It has been currently priced at ₹84,786 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Some of the main features on Burgman Street include integrated engine start/kill switch, LED headlights and position lights, fuel injection and body mount windscreen.

(Also Read: Piaggio group working on courtesy lights for two-wheelers)

In terms of mechanicals, the Burgman Street packs a 124 cc, 4-Stroke, air-cooled engine which is known to churn out 8.7 PS at 6750 rpm and 10.0 Nm at 5500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox.