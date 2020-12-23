Piaggio has revealed the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 for the international market. The motorcycle has been given a new powertrain and several mechanical updates.

For starters, the official name of the bike has been cut short. Instead of the Roman numerals - V7 III, the bike will now be known by just 'V7'. Some of the key cosmetic updates include new side panels, a shorter rear mudguard and new colour options, while rest of the details remain as is.

There is a completely new engine that resides inside the new V7. The previous 744cc transverse-twin engine has been done away with and a new 850cc unit borrowed from the V85 TT and V9 bikes has been used. As per the official claims, the new powertrain helps to deliver 25% more peak power. The total power output stands at 65hp at 6,800rpm and 73.2Nm at 5,000rpm. In comparison to the previous model, the new powertrain produces 13hp/10 Nm more. The firm also claims that 80% of torque is available right from as low as 3,000rpm.

As far as mechanical changes go, the motorcycle has been given reinforced frame around the headstock along with longer-travel Kayaba shock absorbers. In addition to that, overall riding ergonomics have also been reworked. There is a new rider seat as well as updated footpegs positioning for a more comfort-oriented ride.

The rubbers have been tweaked too, there is a new 150/70 section tyre which is up from the previous 130/80 section unit. The updated rubber is also expected to provide more grip and stability during the ride. Cycleparts such as single-disc front brake and shaft drive remain unchanged.

While the company has remained tight-lipped about the price and availability of the bike, what's known is that the motorcycle will be made available in two variants - the V7 Stone and V7 Special.