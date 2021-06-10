Ultra-premium 2021 Honda Goldwing BS 6 all set to hit Indian roads

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced on its social media handles that it will be launching the new 2021 Goldwing BS 6 premium motorcycle in the market soon. The new Goldwing is already on sale in the foreign markets and the India-bound model will be identical to the units sold outside.

The Honda Goldwing has made its name for being a unique, ultra-premium and luxury motorcycle. It comes along with a long list of features and in the new 2021 iteration, the list has grown even longer with the update.