American Honda Motor Co. has announced a new recall affecting 28,528 motorcycles in the USA. The recall announcement has been made due to a faulty rear reflector fitment.

As per a notification rolled out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rear reflector on the affected Honda bikes is 'dim' and thus may negatively affect the visibility of the motorcycle to other drivers on the road. The reduced visibility may in turn result in a higher risk of crash risk or injury.