Honda India's CSR arm sets up Covid care isolation centres in Haryana, Rajasthan

Honda India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of all Honda group companies in India, on Monday said it has set up Covid care isolation centres in Haryana and Rajasthan.

With a focus on medical support and care for patients, especially in rural areas, the foundation has already started operations at these centres with a capacity of 100 beds at Naurangpur (Haryana) and 50 beds at Tapukara (Rajasthan), respectively, the organisation said in a statement.