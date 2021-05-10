Japanese carmaker Honda has become the latest vehicle manufacturer in India to join the battle against surging Covid-19 cases. The company has announced a package worth ₹6.5 crore in India to help fight against the pandemic by offering medical assistance and relief.

Atsushi Ogata, Chairman of Honda India Foundation, said, "This second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us adversely. At this hour of need, it is imperative that more individuals and organisations come forward to help in cohesion and we do our best for the community we operate in and for the country, at large. We hope that these efforts by the government and the industry can help families as they tide through this calamity. We are working with various stakeholders to ensure that on-ground efforts can run seamlessly. It is time to stand together for each other, with the belief that we will sail through this."

Honda c, which is the CSR arm of Honda Cars and HMSI among other companies. It has announced to offer Covid-19 support and relief measures in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It will set up isolation centres and oxygen production plants as part of the initiative.

According to a statement released by the Honda India Foundation, it will set up a 100-bed facility in Manesar, Haryana within a week. Besides this, there will be another similar facility at the in Tapukara, Rajasthan, where Honda has its vehicle manufacturing facility.

Apart from setting up Covid car facilities, Honda will also help set up oxygen production plants at four different locations - Kolar in Karnataka, Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan and Manesar in Haryana. It will also supply medical equipment like pulse oximeter, thermometers, oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in rural areas. The company has also announced that it will provide medical kits like PPE, masks and sanitisers as well as food packets for frontline warriors.