Honda Cars India reports hefty decline in May domestic sales amid pandemic woes

Honda Cars India witnessed a 78 per cent decline in its domestic sales in May at 2,032 units as compared to 9,072 units sold in April this year. Exports stood at 385 units last month. The company cited state-wide lockdowns throughout the month as the main reason that impacted its retail business.

The carmaker had also advanced its maintenance shutdown in the month of May as its Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan remained shut from May 7 till May 18. Its The annual maintenance block closure was originally scheduled for the middle of May. "Last month, we undertook extended maintenance-related shutdown of our factory leading to limited production but effectively breaking the chain amidst the high number of cases in north India," the company's Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said, as quoted by PTI.