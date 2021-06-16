Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday announced the launch of the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India. The new model has been introduced as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) model from Japan. It has been priced from ₹37,20,342 for the base Manual Transmission trim and ₹39,16,055 for the higher DCT + Airbag trim. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is easily one of the most well-kitted touring motorcycles present in the Indian market. To name a few key features, it gets luxurious instrumentation with a unique cockpit design. There is a 7-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display that provides audio and navigation systems informatics. In addition, it also manages riding modes and suspension adjustment to keep the rider updated about all the key details and status of the motorcycle. Honda has provided 8 brightness levels on this screen and it also displays tyre pressure as a numerical figure in the bottom left area of the instruments.

The bike also benefits from a Smart Key that activates its systems and incorporates an emergency key. This even enables ignition on/off and handlebar lock automatically on the grand tourer. The Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features. Honda has also provided Bluetooth connectivity and two USB Type-C ports to plug into.

Elaborating on the launch and expansion of premium motorcycle business, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Since its introduction in 1975, Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled touring experience. It is a motorcycle that’s been very much on its own journey over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort. We are proud to add the highly awaited model – 2021 Gold Wing Tour in our premium motorcycle product portfolio in India."

At the heart of this grand tourer sits a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine. This unit is capable of producing 93kW of maximum power at 5,500rpm and peak torque of 170Nm at 4,500rpm. The motorcycle features Throttle By Wire (TBW) engine management and four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain) that directly alter suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS).