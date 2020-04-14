2020 Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter gets new colour option in Japan

Yamaha has launched the NMax 125 maxi-scooter in a new Matte Blue paint scheme in Japan. The previously found Vivid Purplish Blue Cocktail colour option has been taken off the shelves. On the other hand, the Matte Grey Metallic and White Metallic from the MY2019 model has been carried over. The new colour choice is a part of the yearly update.

The Yamaha NMax 125 is already a smart looking scooter and the new Matte Blue paint scheme further highlights its assertiveness. The combination of Matte Blue colour with the blacked-out body panels such as windscreen, floorboard, exhaust, and alloy wheels, give the scooter a more intimidating look.

Save for the new colour, rest of the scooter remains unchanged. The NMax 125 gets twin LED headlamp setup at the front, also the taillight comprises twin LEDs. The front direction indicators get an edgy deign and comes mounted on the front apron. While on the top, the blacked-out windscreen looks smartly integrated contributing to its snazzy looks.

The scooter uses a fully-digital instrument cluster which displays all the necessary information in an uncluttered format. It has a 765 mm seat height, and its overall weight measures at 127 kgs. It features disc brakes on both the wheels and also features dual-channel ABS.

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter gets a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled powertrain which features a fuel-injection system. The engine comes with the Yamaha's Blue Core technology. The company claims that this technology helps the scooter to return more fuel efficiency and enhanced performance. The engine is known to generate 12 PS of maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque. Its fuel economy stands at 43.6 km/l (WMTC).

Yamaha will retail the scooter in Japan starting from April 25. It has been given a price tag of JPY 325,000 ( ₹2.30 lakh). In comparison to the previous MY2019 model, the price remains unchanged.