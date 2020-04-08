Yamaha TMax 560 has been officially revealed in Japan. This is the Euro 5 successor to the previously available Yamaha TMax 530.

It has been featured in two variants, the standard variant has been given a price tag of JPY 11,60,000 ( ₹8.08 lakh) and the Tech Max variant costs whopping JPY 1290,000 ( ₹8.99 lakh).

While the standard variant is available in Matte Blueish Grey Metallic colour, the Tech Max comes in two Matte options - Matte Greenish Grey and Matte Dark Grey.

(Also Read: Coronavirus: India Yamaha Motor, TVS unveil customer-friendly initiatives)

In comparison to the previous TMax 530 maxi-scooter, there are several design tweaks which differentiate both the offerings. Speaking of which, the scooter now has compact LED turn signals. While the headlight sports the same deign, but it now boasts additional LEDs.

It has been given a sportier look thanks to the redesigned rear cowl. Also side body panels have been tweaked, but the changes are minor in this section.

Unlike the previous model, the new exhaust unit is all-black, while the biggest change can be seen in the form of a new tail lamp which is LED and has a T-shape design.

What makes the Yamaha TMax special is its 562 cc twin-cylinder, DOHC water-cooled engine which delivers 48 PS of power and 56 Nm of torque. The company says that apart from the new Euro 5 emission update, the engine has been tweaked for improved acceleration and smoother overall performance.

(Also Read: Yamaha FZ 25 BS 6, FZS 25 BS 6 launch details confirmed)

The higher-placed Tech Max variant has a number of additional electronic and riding aids which improve its overall performance. Some key highlights of the Tech Max variant includes features such as cruise control, electronically adjustable front windscreen, heated hand grips and heated seat.

Stay tuned to HT Auto for more updates.







