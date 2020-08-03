2020 Suzuki Bandit 150: All you need to know

Suzuki has introduced the newly updated small-capacity Bandit 150 motorcycle in Taiwan. This pint-sized Bandit doesn't have much to do with the original famous Suzuki Bandit sport touring series, save for its branding. It is a close competitor to the Yamaha MT15 thanks to its size.

The Bandit 150 features a typical small-capacity commuter bike stance featuring a long single-seat, mid-set foot pegs, long and extended handle bar. At the front, it gets a full LED roboface headlamp, sharp looking side body panels, pointed fuel tank extensions, alloy wheels and sleek tail design. Its dark black colour scheme also features red highlights on the body panel as well as red alloy wheels.

The bike comes kitted with some pretty standard features as seen on other commuter bikes of its class. The only stand out feature on the small capacity Bandit includes its central locking system for ignition and fuel tank. Other than this, it also gets an LED headlamp and tail lamp along with an LED position lamp. Moreover, it comes with a fully-digital console which shows all the necessary information in a clear and legible format. It appears to be the same meter as found on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF bikes sold in the Indian market.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike sources power from a 147 cc, single-cylinder engine which delivers 19.3 PS and 14 Nm of peak torque. The overall output complements its lightweight of 135 kg (kerb) which helps it delivering a decent power-to-weight ratio.

In terms of equipment and cycleparts, the bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels which come suspended on telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock which has been sourced from Showa. Its anchoring department is handled by a 290 mm petal disc at the front and a 187 mm disc at the rear. Though some of its features are premium but it's interesting to note that the bike misses out on ABS.

The 2020 Bandit 150 has been priced at TWD 120,000 (approximately ₹3.06 lakh).