2020 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India at 20.90 lakh

BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the new 2020 S 1000 XR motorcycle in the Indian market at ₹20.90 lakh*. The bike is available in two colour options - Ice Grey and Racing Red. The newly updated bike is significantly costlier in comparison to its predecessor which was priced at ₹17.65 lakh*.

Like rest of the BMW Motorrad's portfolio, the S 1000 XR is being brought to the country via the CBU (completely built units) route. The company has also started accepting bookings of the bike and deliveries should also commence shortly.

For 2020, the S 1000 XR gets some major updates such as heavily revised styling, new electronics, and updated mechanicals. On the outside, the bike has done away with the previous signature asymmetric headlamps which now make way for the sleeker symmetrical headlamps, which are LEDs. The latest version of the S 1000 XR also gets a 6.5-inch colour screen with Bluetooth connectivity and four riding modes - Road, Rain, Dynamic and Pro.

(Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS spied in India, to launch soon)

The new S 1000 XR has also received some very high-tech electronics. Speaking of which, it gets features like six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean sensitive traction control, cruise control, drag torque control, bi-directional quickshifter, hill assist, wheelie control and more.

The suspension kit includes an electronically adjustable, semi-active suspension setup. The new S 1000 XR rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels and internationally, it is also available with optional spoked wheels.

(Also Read: Future BMW bikes to feature radar-based Active Cruise Control)

In terms of mechanicals, its sources power from a BS 6-compliant 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit has been mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It churns out 162 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque which peaks at 9,250 rpm. BMW Motorrad has tweaked the gearbox with longer gear ratios for a more relaxed highway cruising.

The company is also planning to introduce an update to the G 310 R and the G 310 GS bikes very soon.

*ex-showroom