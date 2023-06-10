In pics: Harley-Davidson X440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp
The X440 has been co-developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. It will be the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up of Harley-Davidson.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 10 Jun 2023, 16:05 PM 1/10 Harley-Davidson has co-developed a new motorcycle with Hero MotoCorp. 2/10 It is called the X440 and it will be the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's line-up. 3/10 Because it is built to a cost, the motorcycle is using an air-oil cooled engine. 4/10 The engine is expected to have a capacity of around 440 cc and it could be a long-stroke unit. 5/10 The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and it gets Harley-Davidson badging. 6/10 The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster. 7/10 It gets all LED lighting and Harley-Davidson has given special attention to detail. 8/10 Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer. 9/10 Suspension duties are perfomed by USD forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. 10/10 There are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on offer as well. The tubeless tyres are sourced from MRF.
10 Jun 2023, 16:05 PM IST