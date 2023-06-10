Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Harley Davidson X440 Is Co Developed With Hero Motocorp

In pics: Harley-Davidson X440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp

The X440 has been co-developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. It will be the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up of Harley-Davidson.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jun 2023, 16:05 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Harley-Davidson has co-developed a new motorcycle with Hero MotoCorp. 
2/10 It is called the X440 and it will be the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's line-up.
3/10 Because it is built to a cost, the motorcycle is using an air-oil cooled engine. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson X440
₹2.5 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
4/10 The engine is expected to have a capacity of around 440 cc and it could be a long-stroke unit.
5/10 The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and it gets Harley-Davidson badging.
6/10 The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster. 
7/10 It gets all LED lighting and Harley-Davidson has given special attention to detail. 
8/10 Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer.
9/10 Suspension duties are perfomed by USD forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.
10/10 There are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on offer as well. The tubeless tyres are sourced from MRF.
First Published Date: 10 Jun 2023, 16:05 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X440
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS