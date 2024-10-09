In Pics: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB assembled in Chakan
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 09 Oct 2024, 20:28 PM
The all new Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at price of ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three variants in total that will be offered for this model by the German manufacturer including the E200, the E220d and E450 4MATIC. Read more Read less 1/10 This new Mercedes-Benz E-Class with the long-wheelbase is the second LWB introduced for the Indian market and comes locally assembled at the Mercedes Chakan facility in Maharashtra. The deliveries for the E220d variant will begin by this Diwali whereas the E450 4MATIC will be delivered by later this year. 2/10 The front of the limo now gets a bigger front, a larger grille with mini tri-point stars, redesigned LED headlamps and LED DRLs, The new grille is also surrounded by a chrome garnishing. 3/10 The new car gets redesigned LED headlamps and new signature LED DRLs which make the front look much sharper than before, There is a tiny Mercedes-Benz embossing visible on the edge of the DRL as well. 4/10 Looking the the profile of the car reveals the extended wheelbase of the E-Class. Prominently visible here also are the new 18-inch alloy wheels along with the flush-fitting door handles. 5/10 At the back of the Benz are new LED tail-lights. These come with a tri-pointed star pattern as well reminding onlookers of the brand from a distance. There is chrome accents at the rear as well, positioned just where the character lines from either side of the profile end. 6/10 Also prominently visible at the sides ate the newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, They're designed with a 5-spoke style and within each spoke are two more spokes. 7/10 The focus of the LWB variant of this car is the rear seat comfort. It comes with electronic adjustability and a maximum recline angle of up to 36-degrees. Additionally, the seats can rise up by 40 mm and there are is a provision of electrically operable sun blinds and soft headrests. 8/10 The sound system on offer is a a 730W 17-speaker Burmester 4D sound system. Over and above this, there is 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, the front seats come with memory function and a powered tailgate is also part of the package. 9/10 Three huge screens span the width of the dashboard making up what German car maker calls the ‘Superscreen’. The main infotainment system is a large 14.4-inch display set in between the 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display and the 12.3-inch driver's information display. 10/10 The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
09 Oct 2024, 20:28 PM IST