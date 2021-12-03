In pics: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina develops tractor of the future

Home
8 Photos
. Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 01:32 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
New Holland has partnered with Pininfarina to create a concept tractor called Straddle. This concept tractor has been specially designed for vineyards that grow grapes for premium wines.
1/8Pininfarina has designed a sleek and futuristic tractor for New Holland, an established name in the agricultural sector, called Straddle Tractor Concept. It has been specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the narrow vineyards typical of the premium wine-growing regions.
2/8The tractor has been designed around a high-comfort, high-safety cab, and it is ready for electric traction accordingly to the New Holland Clean Energy Leader strategy. The design of the main unit meant for the driver has been inspired by a champagne flute with a wide head and a comparatively narrow base.
3/8The wraparound glass of the cabin will provide the operator with exceptional visibility on the vines and all around. The overall exterior design stands out for the flowing and dynamic automotive-inspired lines.
4/8One can access the interior through a large single door. The tractor also comes with a rotating seat, The makers have also incorporated significant usage of wood to give the tractor a more plush feel.
5/8The steering wheel inside the tractor has been placed on a single-frame yolk extension emanating from the front window.
6/8The aim is to use the tractor in vineyards that grow high-quality grapes. In these fields, grapes grow in rows less than one and a half meter wide, often on steep slopes. In these conditions, grapes are picked by hand and most of the vine maintenance work is done by means of a tractor travelling overhead of the rows.
7/8The Straddle, currently, is only a concept. However, the mechanical and technical specification of the tractor are not know yet.
8/8Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President, said that the straddle tractor concept offers a glimpse into the future that premium wine growers with narrow, high-value vineyards can aspire to.