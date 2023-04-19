In pics: Harley-Davidson X 500 is here to rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Harley-Davidson X 500 is the elder sibling to the X 350. It uses the same underpinnings as the Benelli Leoncino 500.
Harley-Davidson has launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It sits above the X 350 which was launched a few months back,
The design of the X 500 seems to be inspired by the XR1200X.
The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a monopod digital instrument cluster.
The engine of the X 500 is the same unit as the Benelli Leoncino 500. So, it is a liquid-cooled, 500 cc parallel twin engine.
The engine produces 47.5 bhp and 46 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Apart from the engine, the hardware components are also shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500.
It uses the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm up-side down forks with rebound adjustability and an offset monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability.
Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
The X 500 measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm.
The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres. The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres.
