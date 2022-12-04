Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Harley Davidson Nightster at India Bike Week 2022

Harley Davidson Nightster is currently being brought to India through CBU route. It competes against Indian Scout Bobber and Triumph Bonneville Bobber.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2022, 21:39 PM
1/12 Harley Davidson launched the Nightster back in August. It is priced at 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price can increase depending on the paint scheme.
2/12 The engine produces 89 bhp of max power and 95 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
3/12 The engine is 975T from the Revolution Max family of engines that Harley Davidson has introduced.
4/12 Harley Davidson is using the engine as the stress member for the chassis.

5/12 The frame is suspended by 41 mm forks from Showa in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.
6/12 The fuel tank capacity is of 11.7 litres and the weight of the Nightster is 218 kgs.
7/12 The seat height of the Nightster is 705 mm which is very accessible for most people.
8/12 Nightster is equipped with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.
9/12 There are bar-end mirrors and adjustable levers.
10/12 Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
11/12 Harley Davidson is using a semi-digital instrument cluster.
12/12 There are riding modes and traction control on offer as well.
First Published Date: 04 Dec 2022, 21:39 PM IST
