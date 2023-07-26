The company is working on a new motorcycle based on the X440, named as Nightster 440
Harley's partner Hero MotoCorp has filed trademark for Nightster 440
Thye Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as X440
It would come with a similar design as X440 with distinctive elements and will offer sporty performance and riding stance
It would carry some styling inspiration from bigger 975 cc engine powered Nightster
Expect the Nightster 440 to come addressing the cornering issue seen in the X440
Beign a sporty motorcycle , it would generate more power and torque than the X440
The Nightster 440 will strengthen Harley's attempt to grab a large chunk in sub-500 cc motorcycle category in India
Expect more details about the motorcycle to be out soon