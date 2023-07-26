After the X440, Harley-Davidson is working on its next big product for India

Published Jul 26, 2023

The company is working on a new motorcycle based on the X440, named as Nightster 440

Harley's partner Hero MotoCorp has filed trademark for Nightster 440

Thye Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as X440

It would come with a similar design as X440 with distinctive elements and will offer  sporty performance and riding stance

It would carry some styling inspiration from bigger 975 cc engine powered Nightster

Expect the Nightster 440 to come addressing the cornering issue seen in the X440

Beign a sporty motorcycle , it would generate more power and torque than the X440

The Nightster 440 will strengthen Harley's attempt to grab a large chunk in sub-500 cc motorcycle category in India

Expect more details about the motorcycle to be out soon
