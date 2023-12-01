India Bike Week 2023: Here's everything you need to know

India Bike Week is gearing up for its 10th year and it will happen on December 8th and 9th in Vagator, Goa. A person can get a day pass at ₹2,499 or a weekend pass at ₹2,999 by visiting IBW's official website. The motorcycling festival is being organized by Seventy EMG and is held in partnership with Gulf Syntrac.

The motorcycling festival will have six different tracks, out of which three race tracks will be by Ceat. There is a Flat Track, an Enduro track and a thrilling Mud Rush and there will also be a preview of CEAT Super Cross League.

Several OEMs are also participating and showcasing their motorcycles at the 2023 India Bike Week. There will be Harley-Davidson, Hero, Triumph, Suzuki, Aprilia, KTM, Orxa and Kawasaki. Harley-Davidson will be showcasing its custom builds of X440 which will be built by Bombay Custom Works, Rajputana Customs, Old Delhi Motorcycles and TNT Motorcycles. Orxa will showcase its Mantis electric motorcycle whereas it is expected that Kawasaki will launch the Eliminator in the Indian market.

IBW 2023 will see members from various biking communities sharing their unique stories. As usual, there will be a music festival as well. This time Nucleya and other DJs such as Gurbaxx, Nash Jr, Disco Kid, Aviv Pereira, Aarifah and the Gully Gang will be performing.

An essential part of a motorcycle festival is food. IBW has brought back ‘The Big Forkers Meat Fest’ which celebrates the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats in India. Collectors such as Anil Bhingarde and Hafeez Contractor will display their collection of classic motorcycles and scooters. Moreover, there will also be custom motorcycles along with the shops that built them.

Martin Da Costa, says," For all on the IBW Team it is sometimes a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to know that in 2023 India Bike Week is celebrating 10 Years of the Festival. It’s 10X in 2023 because that is how the festival and entire Motorbiking Culture and Community seems to have grown over the past decade. From a few thousand leisure bikers back in 2013, India now has hundreds of thousands of riders using their bikes for travelling, cross country trips, experiences and connecting with likeminded souls. We’ve seen Motorcycling Clubs mushroom across the country, women bikers from across India using their machines to get together and assert their independence and freedom, Indian Motorcycle Racers emerge, whole sub-cultures of motorcycle builders and designers establish businesses."

