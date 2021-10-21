In Pics: 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man Edition
21 Oct 2021
HT Auto Desk
The new 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man Edition has been introduced in the market of Brazil. Save for the styling updates there is no other tweak on the MT-03 Iron Man Edition which continues along with its diamond-type frame.
1/5At the headlamp, the MT-03 gets Marvel’s Avenger’s logo, while the MT lettering has been added to the tank extensions.
2/5Yamaha has revealed a new and exclusive Iron Man edition of its popular MT-03 naked street motorcycle in the market of Brazil.
3/5The MT-03 comes painted with a new superhero-inspired colour scheme. Apart from the update to the cosmetics of the bike, there is no other change.
4/5The MT-03 gets a swanky colour combination of red and golden that appears similar to the suit of Marvel's superhero Iron Man.
5/5The Iron Man edition of the MT-03 continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine responsible for delivering 42bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque.