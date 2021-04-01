Why there is a microchip crisis and how it's affecting auto industry at large?

The global auto industry has been shaken severely by the Coronavirus pandemic and with its devastating effect yet to be faded, the automobile sector is facing another headwind in form of a worldwide microchip crisis, which is basically an aftereffect of the Covid-lockdown announced last year across the world.

(Also Read: Global auto industry recovery to take more hits from Japan chip plant fire)

The global auto majors are facing severe disruption in the supply chain resulting in production halts, factory shutdown, delivery delay, and what not.

Here is why the microchip crisis has started and how it can impact you?