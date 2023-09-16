Citroen C3 Aircross launched. Is it more affordable than Creta, Seltos and Elevate?

Citroen has announced the price list of the C3 Aircross SUV on September 15

The French carmaker has priced the C3 Aircross SUV from 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The price of the latest compact SUV goes up to 12.10 lakh for the top-end Max trim

Citroen will charge 35,000 extra for the three-row version of the SUV which offers detachable seats

The carmaker will aslo charge 20,000 extra for dual-tone version and 25,000 for Vibe Pack

Citroen has opened the bookings for the C3 Aircross SUV for a token amount of 25,000

The delivery of the C3 Aircross SUV will start from October 15

The introductory starting price of C3 Aircross is similar to that of Honda Elevate SUV

The C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate are two of the most affordable SUVs in their segment
Check out what the Citroen C3 Aircross offers in terms of features, powertrain and performance in this review
