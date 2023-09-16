Citroen C3 Aircross launched. Is it more affordable than Creta, Seltos and Elevate?

Citroen has announced the price list of the C3 Aircross SUV on September 15
The French carmaker has priced the C3 Aircross SUV from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
The price of the latest compact SUV goes up to ₹12.10 lakh for the top-end Max trim
Citroen will charge ₹35,000 extra for the three-row version of the SUV which offers detachable seats
The carmaker will aslo charge ₹20,000 extra for dual-tone version and ₹25,000 for Vibe Pack
Citroen has opened the bookings for the C3 Aircross SUV for a token amount of ₹25,000
The delivery of the C3 Aircross SUV will start from October 15
The introductory starting price of C3 Aircross is similar to that of Honda Elevate SUV
The C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate are two of the most affordable SUVs in their segment