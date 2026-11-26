VinFast is expanding its work on driver assistance and automated driving, with plans to develop more of the software and computing systems used in its vehicles. The Vietnamese carmaker has outlined separate development programmes for Level 2 assistance and Level 4 automation.

At the V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 in Nha Trang, Vietnam, held from November 15 to 19, VinFast discussed its technology plans and the role of in-house development and external partnerships.

VF 8 gets new electronic architecture

The new-generation VF 8, launched in Vietnam in May 2026, is the first model to use the company's new electrical and electronic architecture. It is built around a Central Vehicle Computer (CVC) that coordinates different vehicle functions.

The electric SUV also gets VinFast-developed advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, highway driving assistance, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warnings and surround-view monitoring.

According to its 2025 annual report, VinFast had nearly 2,500 R&D employees at the end of the year, including more than 600 software engineers.

Level 2 and Level 4 systems

Prof. Dr. Duong Van Nguyen, VinFast's Deputy CEO overseeing ADAS and autonomous driving, outlined two areas of development. Level 2 and enhanced Level 2 systems are being developed for passenger vehicles, while Level 4 technology is being explored for future mobility services.

The current ADAS approach combines AI-based perception and sensor fusion with conventional algorithms for vehicle control. VinFast is also working on automated parking and vehicle-summoning functions. Level 2 systems require drivers to remain attentive and supervise the vehicle.

For higher levels of automation, the company is studying end-to-end AI and Vision-Language-Action models. These are intended to help vehicles interpret visual information and respond to complex traffic situations.

Autobrains partnership and testing plans

VinFast announced a partnership with automotive AI company Autobrains in January 2026 to develop enhanced Level 2 assistance and explore lower-cost automated-driving systems. Pilot testing began on the VF 8 and VF 9.

In June, the partnership was expanded to include a Level 4 automated-driving programme using NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion platform.

VinFast is also exploring the use of driving data from Green SM, Vingroup's affiliated electric mobility operator, to train and improve its systems. Vietnam's dense motorcycle traffic and unpredictable road conditions provide a challenging environment for developing driving software.

Explaining the company's approach to technology development, Nguyen said: “Partner to move fast. Build in-house capabilities to go far." And Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia, added, “A smart car should give drivers fewer things to worry about and more time to enjoy life."

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