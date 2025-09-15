TVS, ALT Mobility to roll out 3,000 electric three-wheelers in FY26

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with leasing and asset management firm ALT Mobility to put up to 3,000 electric three-wheelers on Indian roads in FY 2025–26. The vehicles will come in both passenger and cargo versions, aimed at giving drivers and small fleet operators a more affordable way into electric mobility.

Under the agreement, TVS will supply the vehicles, while ALT Mobility will take charge of leasing, financing and operational support.

How the partnership will work

Under the agreement, TVS will supply the vehicles, while ALT Mobility will take charge of leasing, financing and operational support. Sales will happen through TVS dealerships and ALT’s sales outlets. The rollout will use ALT’s ‘Drive-to-own’ leasing model, which allows drivers to lease first and eventually own the vehicle. For many small operators, this lowers the upfront cost barrier and makes the transition to EVs less daunting.

Keeping vehicles on the road

Much of the tie-up revolves around keeping the vehicles running. ALT intends to keep the fleet under watch 24x7, performing preventive maintenance so that breakdowns are minimized. The rationale is simple: the longer vehicles are out on the road, the more steadily drivers can earn, and fleet operators can ensure that their business keeps running smoothly.

Why it matters

For Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility at TVS Motor, the collaboration is about expanding access, not just selling vehicles. “Together with ALT, the company wants to make electric mobility accessible while creating a measurable impact on livelihoods and the environment," he said.

Anuj Gupta, Co-founder and CBO of ALT Mobility, underlined the financial and operational upside. “Through our Drive-to-own model, we are making EV adoption seamless for drivers and fleets, ensuring uptime, assured earnings, and sustainable livelihoods," he added.

Impact on drivers and urban mobility

The leasing plan is designed to be all-inclusive, covering insurance, servicing, roadside assistance, challan and fitness management. By targeting both passenger rides and cargo logistics, the partnership aims to push cleaner urban transport while also offering operators a sustainable source of income.

In effect, TVS and ALT are trying to build more than just vehicles. By tying together technology, finance and support services, they are creating an ecosystem where EV adoption feels possible for the everyday driver, not just large fleet owners.

