Range anxiety? Here's how to get max per-charge distance from an electric car

Electric vehicles are making their presence known and felt the world over and this is now true in India as well. With the union as well as state governments going all out to popularize battery-powered vehicles, the number of options in two as well as four-wheeled segments is rising with passing time. But the concern over per-charge range of an EV remains omnipresent. And even with a proper charging infrastructure in place, there are certain driving practices that may ensure the need to halt for a charge is only minimal.

Here are top-five tips to ensure that you are able to get an optimal drive range in your electric car.