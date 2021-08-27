Range anxiety? Here's how to get max per-charge distance from an electric car

Recycle braking
Most EVs brag about offering regenerative braking and its claims aren't hollow. Regenerative braking, to put it simply, allows wasted energy from lowering the speed of a vehicle to be sent back to charge the battery pack. This is also primarily why an EV within cities will have better per-charge range than out on open roads - more braking, more power goes back to battery.
Many EVs offer different levels of regenerative braking - intensity of slowing down when the foot is lifted off the accelerator varies. The strongest setting may be best for recharging the battery but choose one that suits your driving style.