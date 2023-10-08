HT Auto
In pics: Pure ePluto 7G Max electric scooter gets retro design

Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2023, 17:00 PM
Pure EV has announced the launch of the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 114,999 (ex-showroom). The EV startup has also stated that bookings for the retro-themed electric scooter have been open across the country, with deliveries slated to commence during the upcoming festive season.
With the launch of the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter, Pure EV aims to increase its sales numbers during the upcoming festive season. The all-new electric scooter comes promising an impressive 201 km range on a single charge. Also, the EV comes with a host of advanced features such as hill-start assist, downhill assist, coasting regen, reverse mode, smart AI for battery longevity etc.
The retro-themed electric scooter is available in four different colour options: Matte Black, Red, Grey and White. Powering the all-new electric scooter is a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is mated to an electric motor capable of churning out 3.21 bhp peak power. 
The AIS-156 certified battery pack claims to come with a smart battery management system powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The scooter gets three different riding modes. Pure EV has said that the scooter comes with a standard battery warranty of 60,000 kilometres and an extended warranty of 70,000 kilometres too is on offer.
Speaking about the design of the ePluto 7G Max, the scooter dons an old-school design blended with modern elements like LED lights, a fully digital instrument cluster etc. The scooter is equipped with smart regenerative technology, claims the manufacturer. It gets reverse mode assist and parking assist features enhancing the convenience of the rider. 
With the Auto Push function, the EV can move ahead at a steady speed of five kilometres per hour, which means the rider won't have to push it manually. The model is targeted towards consumers driving around 100 km per day and do not want to go through the hassle of frequent charging.
First Published Date: 08 Oct 2023, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: EV ePluto 7G Max electric scooter electric vehicle Pure EV

