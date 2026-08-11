Nitin Gadkari flags off Porter's 10,000th electric truck

Porter recently announced that it flagged off its 10,000th electric truck in Delhi, marking a milestone in India's transition towards cleaner and more sustainable urban logistics, with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, formally flagging off the vehicle.

Porter has flagged off its 10,000th electric truck in Delhi with Nitin Gadkari, highlighting EV adoption in freight, reduced emissions, improved utilisation and sustainable urban logistics across India

Concerning the event Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said, “The flag-off of Porter’s 10,000th electric truck in Delhi is an encouraging reflection of the growing adoption of electric vehicles in India’s goods transportation sector. With continued policy support, infrastructure development and innovation, we have an opportunity to make electric vehicles more affordable, safe and accessible, while strengthening India’s position as a global hub for manufacturing and exports. “

Porter’s Adoption of EVs

Porter's growing adoption of electric vehicles is helping reduce emissions from goods transportation and accelerate the shift towards cleaner mobility. In parallel, its technology-led approach improves asset utilisation by reducing empty runs. Additionally, Porter has eliminated 185 crore kms of empty runs, resulting in more than ₹1,000 crore in fuel import savings. With over 50,000 electric vehicles operational every month and looking to quadruple the count in the next 5 years, the company is fulfilling its role in India's transition towards cleaner urban freight.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Digga, co-founder and CEO, Porter, said, “Electric trucks have the potential to be a major part of India's transition towards cleaner freight, but scaling their adoption will require continued innovation and solutions that address the practical realities of freight operations, from vehicle economics and charging infrastructure to financing and utilisation. Equally important will be ensuring that these vehicles are utilised effectively once they are on the road. "

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Collaboration between Government and Industry



Lastly, the company underscored the importance of continued collaboration between government and industry in advancing the next phase of India's sustainable logistics journey. As a digital goods transportation agency serving over 40 lakh MSMEs and 6 lakh driver-partners every month, across 50 cities, Porter remains committed to leveraging technology and sustainable solutions to build a smarter, more efficient and resilient goods transportation ecosystem.

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