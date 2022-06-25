Mercedes partners Zync to upgrade in-car entertainment experience

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Zync to offer users an optimised digital in-car entertainment experience. The latter is a California‑based tech company that will provide its premium in-car digital entertainment platform for Mercedes-Benz. The new digital platform will be a collection of a wide range of owned and third-party digital content onto a single turnkey platform. Zync will provide the platform as well as the interface between content partners and existing compatible Mercedes-Benz hardware.

Mercedes-Benz stated that the aim of the partnership is to provide its customers with a seamless digital entertainment experience inside the car and maximise the benefits of the UI/UX technologies such as the MBUX Hyperscreen as well. Through this upgrade, Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to access a wide range of renowned third-party global and local streaming services.

Mercedes shared that through Zync's optimised in-car digital entertainment platform, one will be able to access video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programming, sports, news, gaming and much more through a unified user interface. Over 30 streaming services will also be available from high-end global, regional and local partners, with additional partners and channels which will be continuously integrated over the air. The premium automaker added that the prerequisite for accessing Zync is an active Mercedes-Benz me account with the MBUX entertainment package.

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Development and Purchasing Markus Schafer said the brand is aiming to provide its customers with a unique entertainment experience in their vehicles. “Access to diverse video streaming offerings through Zync will soon take our holistic luxury promise to the next level. This underlines our claim to ‘Lead in Car Software’," added Schafer. The first application of Zync will be rolled out for the Mercedes EQS and S-Class in Europe by the end of this followed by further models and markets that will get the upgrade by 2023.

