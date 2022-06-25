HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Partners Zync To Upgrade In Car Entertainment Experience

Mercedes partners Zync to upgrade in-car entertainment experience

Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to access a wide range of renowned third-party global and local streaming services.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 12:16 PM
The first application of Zync will be rolled out for the Mercedes EQS and S-Class in Europe by the end of this followed by further models and markets that will get the upgrade by 2023. (Mercedes-Benz)
The first application of Zync will be rolled out for the Mercedes EQS and S-Class in Europe by the end of this followed by further models and markets that will get the upgrade by 2023. (Mercedes-Benz)
The first application of Zync will be rolled out for the Mercedes EQS and S-Class in Europe by the end of this followed by further models and markets that will get the upgrade by 2023. (Mercedes-Benz)
The first application of Zync will be rolled out for the Mercedes EQS and S-Class in Europe by the end of this followed by further models and markets that will get the upgrade by 2023.

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Zync to offer users an optimised digital in-car entertainment experience. The latter is a California‑based tech company that will provide its premium in-car digital entertainment platform for Mercedes-Benz. The new digital platform will be a collection of a wide range of owned and third-party digital content onto a single turnkey platform. Zync will provide the platform as well as the interface between content partners and existing compatible Mercedes-Benz hardware.

Mercedes-Benz stated that the aim of the partnership is to provide its customers with a seamless digital entertainment experience inside the car and maximise the benefits of the UI/UX technologies such as the MBUX Hyperscreen as well. Through this upgrade, Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to access a wide range of renowned third-party global and local streaming services.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 1,202 km on single charge, breaks own record )

Mercedes shared that through Zync's optimised in-car digital entertainment platform, one will be able to access video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programming, sports, news, gaming and much more through a unified user interface. Over 30 streaming services will also be available from high-end global, regional and local partners, with additional partners and channels which will be continuously integrated over the air. The premium automaker added that the prerequisite for accessing Zync is an active Mercedes-Benz me account with the MBUX entertainment package.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary )

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Development and Purchasing Markus Schafer said the brand is aiming to provide its customers with a unique entertainment experience in their vehicles. “Access to diverse video streaming offerings through Zync will soon take our holistic luxury promise to the next level. This underlines our claim to ‘Lead in Car Software’," added Schafer. The first application of Zync will be rolled out for the Mercedes EQS and S-Class in Europe by the end of this followed by further models and markets that will get the upgrade by 2023.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s longest, to reduce travel time between Kolkata, Dhaka
Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s longest, to reduce travel time between Kolkata, Dhaka
MG Motor to set up 1,000 EV home chargers in 1,000 days
MG Motor to set up 1,000 EV home chargers in 1,000 days
Mercedes partners Zync to upgrade in-car entertainment experience
Mercedes partners Zync to upgrade in-car entertainment experience
2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Top 5 key highlights
2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Top 5 key highlights
Ather 450X facelift likely to get bigger battery, range of up to 146 kms: Report
Ather 450X facelift likely to get bigger battery, range of up to 146 kms: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city