Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 1,202 km on single charge, breaks own record

In April this year, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX EV created a record of covering a distance of 1,008 km.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 08:39 AM
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept electric vehicle created a new record as it covered a distance of 1,202 km on a single charge. Mercedes Vision EQXX travelled from Stuttgart to Silverstone in the UK as part of this record-breaking effort. Mercedes-Benz stated the concept electric vehicle's long-distance journeys on public roads will provide the research and development experts with valuable data for the ongoing development programme.

In April this year, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX EV created a record of covering a distance of 1,008 km when it began its maiden journey from Stuttgart to Cassis on the French Mediterranean coast. Mercedes shared that the electric vehicle completed the journey with an energy consumption of 8.7 kWh/100 km and a remaining range of around 140 km on arrival. With this new distance of 1,202 km, Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX broke its own record. The EV took 14 hours and 30 minutes to set this new record.

(Also read | Mercedes bets big on EVs to touch pre-pandemic sales level )

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement Markus Schafer said the Mercedes Vision EQXX proved again that it can cover a distance of more than 1,000 km on a single charge. “As Mercedes-Benz strives to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow, it is important to show to the world what can be achieved in real terms through a combination of cutting-edge technology, teamwork and determination," added Schafer.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024 )

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQXX concept EV earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 held in Las Vegas. The premium automaker has not provided details about the electric vehicle's battery pack. To maximise the range, the EV also features a solar panel on the roof that provides power to elements like the HVAC system and infotainment.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Vision EQXX Mercedes-Benz EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobiity
