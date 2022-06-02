HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Plans New Mma Entry Level Ev Platform, Launch Likely In 2024

Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024

Mercedes-Benz's MMA platform is meant for small and compact entry-level electric cars that would boost sales volume.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 05:11 PM
Mercedes-Benz aims to launch a range of small and compact Evs based on MMA.
Mercedes-Benz aims to launch a range of small and compact Evs based on MMA.
Mercedes-Benz aims to launch a range of small and compact Evs based on MMA.
Mercedes-Benz aims to launch a range of small and compact Evs based on MMA.

Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce an entry-level electric vehicle architecture in 2024. It would be christened Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). This will be underpinning the entry-level luxury electric cars from the brand, equivalent to the current front-wheel-drive models from the brand. This will be an addition to the German luxury car brand's existing bespoke EV platform Modular Electric Architecture (MEA). It underpins larger EVs from the brand such as EQE and EQS.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: For the ‘pampered’ baby, here's a sleek Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller)

Talking about the planned MMA platform of the automaker, Mercedes-Benz's Chief Technology Officer Markus Schafer said that the electric cars based on the new EV architecture will replace existing compact cars from the brand. However, they will be more expensive and upmarket. He also revealed that the automaker aims to use this new platform to push its entry-level offerings upmarket chasing higher profit margins.

Mercedes-Benz has already launched quite a few electric cars under its EQ sub-brand. These EVs are majorly mid-size or large ones. Now, the automaker aims to tap the smaller and compact segments with new EVs, which will replace the current ICE models. Currently, EQA is the entry-level model for the Mercedes-Benz EV lineup.

The upcoming MMA platform is expected to be based on the MB.OS software. It will come with a host of advanced technologies. Expect it to get influenced by Vision EQXX technologies.

Mercedes-Benz currently holds the pole position in the global luxury car market with its wide range of ICE and EV models. With an aim to shift to all-electric mobility, the carmaker is now targeting to grab the pole position in the battery electric vehicle segment as well. Focusing on smaller and compact models that would help in boosting sales numbers for the brand is a key part of that strategy. The upcoming MMA platform is expected to play a crucial role in that plan.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 05:11 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024
Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024
MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India
MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India
Bentley teases sportier trim of Continental GT, Continental GTC with more power
Bentley teases sportier trim of Continental GT, Continental GTC with more power
‘Faceless RTO’ launched in Maharashtra to offer driving licence, RC, NOC online
‘Faceless RTO’ launched in Maharashtra to offer driving licence, RC, NOC online
ElectricPe aims to build ‘India’s largest EV charging platform’: Avinash Sharma
ElectricPe aims to build ‘India’s largest EV charging platform’: Avinash Sharma

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city