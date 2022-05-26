HT Auto
For the ‘pampered’ baby, here's a sleek Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller

Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller from Hartan gets design inspiration from AMG cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 10:00 AM
The AMG GT limited edition stroller from Hartan may be one its most exclusive models but is not the first product coming out of a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.
If you are someone accustomed to the best that life has to offer, you may want nothing but the best for your baby as well. And the folks at Mercedes may be well aware of your inclination because after all, not much else would explain the reason for having AMG GT limited edition strollers now available for purchase in extremely exclusive numbers. The United Nations estimates 3.85 lakh babies are born across the world each day. But only 299 babies would be able to enjoy the opulence of the AMG GT strollers.

A collaboration between AMG and Hartan, the stroller has been developed in close consultation with the design team over at Mercedes-Benz. And this is quite evident because the stroller comes with AMG cross-spoke rims, multiple AMG brading, the same AMG emblem that is used on the actual vehicles, and Dinamica upholstery for the seat inlay.

The stroller also comes equipped with an adjustable seat unit, handbrake, swivel wheels which are lockable, foldable canopy and plenty of storage pockets.

Hartan is a premium and well-established brand among strollers but the AMG GT limited edition is still likely to stand out in its collection. While the pricing has not yet been revealed, it would be a safe assumption that this stroller would be quite an expensive purchase. What is known though is that the product would be made available from July of this year.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes AMG
