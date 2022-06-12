HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Bets Big On Evs To Touch Pre Pandemic Sales Level

Mercedes bets big on EVs to touch pre-pandemic sales level

Mercedes-Benz is planning to bring an entry-level electric vehicle architecture in 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2022, 04:44 PM
File photo of Mercedes EQS luxury electric sedan.
File photo of Mercedes EQS luxury electric sedan.
File photo of Mercedes EQS luxury electric sedan.
File photo of Mercedes EQS luxury electric sedan.

Mercedes-Benz has set a goal to sell around 3,50,000 vehicles in the United States next year. Within this sales figure, Mercedes-Benz wants electric vehicles to constitute around 45,000 units. The premium carmaker is also hoping that proportion of electric vehicles to grow so much so that by end of the decade, half of its sales figure be EVs.

In 2019, Mercedes sold 3,57,729 vehicles in the US. This number also included sales of commercial vehicles. In the following years, due to the pandemic, the luxury automaker sold 3,24,70 in 2020 and 3,29,665 in 2021. According to a report by InsideEVs, even though the sales were down, the market share of Mercedes-Benz grew from 2.07 per cent in 2019 to 2.20 per cent in 2021.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Classic rivalry: BMW is growing faster than Mercedes-Benz )

Mercedes is offering its all-electric EQE and EQS in sedan and SUV versions in the United States. It is being expected that the fully-electric Mercedes EQE which is scheduled to be launched next year might attract a significant chunk of the US market as it promises to offer a lot to prospective luxury EV buyers. The Mercedes EQE sits under the EQS sedan and features an intuitive cockpit that comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen. The touch display extends to the entire width and can be controlled by a few gestures.

(Also read | First-ever unit of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series delivered in India )

Mercedes has also planned to bring in its EQB model and Maybach-badged versions of the EQS sedan and SUV. A recent report stated that Mercedes-Benz is planning to bring an entry-level electric vehicle architecture in 2024. It will be named Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). Mercedes-Benz's Chief Technology Officer Markus Schafer said that the electric vehicles based on the new EV architecture will replace existing compact cars from the brand.

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2022, 04:44 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes-Benz EQE Mercedes-Benz EQB EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Lamborghini files trademark for Revuelto badge in Europe
Lamborghini files trademark for Revuelto badge in Europe
Audi celebrates 50 years of its A4 predecessor
Audi celebrates 50 years of its A4 predecessor
Mercedes bets big on EVs to touch pre-pandemic sales level
Mercedes bets big on EVs to touch pre-pandemic sales level
Planning to buy an SUV? There are the three models you should wait for
Planning to buy an SUV? There are the three models you should wait for
Land Rover Defender hybrids to run operations at women's 2021 Rugby World Cup
Land Rover Defender hybrids to run operations at women's 2021 Rugby World Cup

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city