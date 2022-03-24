Lexus India celebrates five years, announces buyback program. Details here

Luxury automaker Lexus is celebrating the completion of five years of operation in India. On the occasion, the company has announced the launch of its a Buyback Promise program currently applicable for the ES 300h model, and a Loyalty program under its ‘Lexus Life’ umbrella. The buyback program promises up to 60% residual value of the vehicle in the luxury car market.

The loyalty program will benefit existing customers of the company for their next Lexus purchase by providing them with offers and packages such as Service Package, insurance, extended warranty, merchandise and accessories. The Lexus life umbrella comprises a bouquet of benefits with an aim to provide seamless ownership experience to its customers. Under this program, the automaker offers low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars.

(Also read | Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan)

Lexus Life program was launched in 2021 as an exclusive ownership program for customers including a variety of plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance and roadside assistance. Additionally, the company also introduced ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’ - a new platform to trade in and upgrade Lexus cars. “With introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus," said Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India.

Earlier this month, the company launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to ₹71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost ₹69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV were opened back in January. 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV competes with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment (Read full report here).

First Published Date: