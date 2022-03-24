HT Auto
Home Auto News Lexus India Celebrates Five Years, Announces Buyback Program. Details Here

Lexus India celebrates five years, announces buyback program. Details here

The new Lexus Buyback Promise program is currently applicable for the Lexus ES 300h model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 03:44 PM
File photo of Lexus ES 300h
File photo of Lexus ES 300h
File photo of Lexus ES 300h
File photo of Lexus ES 300h

Luxury automaker Lexus is celebrating the completion of five years of operation in India. On the occasion, the company has announced the launch of its a Buyback Promise program currently applicable for the ES 300h model, and a Loyalty program under its ‘Lexus Life’ umbrella. The buyback program promises up to 60% residual value of the vehicle in the luxury car market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.33 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 2.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The loyalty program will benefit existing customers of the company for their next Lexus purchase by providing them with offers and packages such as Service Package, insurance, extended warranty, merchandise and accessories. The Lexus life umbrella comprises a bouquet of benefits with an aim to provide seamless ownership experience to its customers. Under this program, the automaker offers low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars.

(Also read | Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan)

Lexus Life program was launched in 2021 as an exclusive ownership program for customers including a variety of plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance and roadside assistance. Additionally, the company also introduced ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’ - a new platform to trade in and upgrade Lexus cars. “With introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus," said Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India.

Earlier this month, the company launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV were opened back in January. 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV competes with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment (Read full report here).

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 03:32 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India Lexus ES300h
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Trouve Motor teases upcoming electric superbike, promises 200 kmph top speed
Trouve Motor teases upcoming electric superbike, promises 200 kmph top speed
Ather Energy ties up with HDFC, IDFC First banks for financing solutions
Ather Energy ties up with HDFC, IDFC First banks for financing solutions
Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and CEO from April 1
Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and CEO from April 1
MG Motor launches new portal MG e-Pay to make it easier to apply for car loans
MG Motor launches new portal MG e-Pay to make it easier to apply for car loans
Audi tests filter to prevent rubber particles from tyres damaging environment
Audi tests filter to prevent rubber particles from tyres damaging environment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city