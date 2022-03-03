Copyright © HT Media Limited
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru

The innovation centre will be Daimler Truck's largest such facility outside Germany and will serve as a support mechanism for all its technology developments.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 04:06 PM
File phot of the logo of Daimler Truck used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)

German commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck on Thursday launched its global innovation centre in Bengaluru, called the Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI). Through this facility, the company aims to tap into the country's engineering and IT talent in order to develop new and innovative products both locally and globally.

DTICI will be the company's largest such facility outside Germany and will serve as a support mechanism for all the technology developments for Daimler Truck globally including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, Bharat Benz, and EvoBus GmbH.

The facility will focus on research, product engineering and IT capabilities to empower all business units and brands of Daimler Truck worldwide. “The automotive sector is evolving at a very fast pace. Disruptive automotive technologies and high-quality next generation vehicles will be paramount for companies to create a differentiation in the industry," said Thomas Ulm, Chairman, DTICI.

(Also read | Daimler India partners Mahindra-group owned scrappage facility)

The launch of DTICI will empower the commercial vehicles segment globally with the help of cutting-edge technology and innovation. The engineering team at the innovation centre will work on innovation for vehicles, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer-aided engineering (CAE), CAD, and IT programming using complex engineering tools, among others.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art software tools and labs, and teams here will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification. The design team will focus on developing the best-in-class products and redefine the interiors and exteriors of the range of trucks and buses of the company.

On the occasion of the launch of the innovation centre, Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, DTICI, said that the transportation industry is reinventing itself to create differentiating products that are focused on zero emission and software-led innovation. “DTICI will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero emission," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 04:05 PM IST
TAGS: Daimler Truck Daimler commercial vehicles Mercedes-Benz
