BharatBenz 917 compact bus launched, Torqshift 1926 AMT bus chassis unveiled

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles’ (DICV) BharatBenz has strengthened its passenger transportation portfolio with the launch of the Torqshift 1926 AMT heavy-duty bus chassis and the 917, an all-new 8-metre fully built bus.

BharatBenz launched the Torqshift 1926 AMT bus chassis and 917 fully built bus, targeting intercity and school transport with improved efficiency, safety, driver comfort and advanced technology for fleet operators

India’s increasing urbanisation and the need for additional feeder, staff and intercity transportation create growth opportunities for the bus industry, the company said. Currently, the country has about 24 buses for every 1 lakh people, against a target of 60 per 1 lakh, which means the segment has huge growth potential.

BharatBenz Torqshift 1926 AMT Chassis

BharatBenz has launched the Torqshift 1926 heavy-duty bus chassis to enhance operational efficiency, driver comfort and fleet profitability. The Indian bus industry saw 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in calendar year 2025 and is expected to continue expanding through 2026.

The BharatBenz Torqshift 1926 addresses the challenges through its globally proven Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) system, which automatically selects the most appropriate gear depending on driving conditions. By eliminating continuous clutch and gear operation, the system reduces driver fatigue, particularly on congested roads and long-distance routes of up to 500 kilometres, while also improving fuel efficiency. The company adds that the AMT-equipped chassis can reduce the need for deploying two drivers on certain intercity routes.

Powering the bus chassis is a German-engineered 260 hp engine, paired with the Torqshift transmission. Safety has also been prioritised with the inclusion of an Intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), along with a five-stage electromagnetic retarder for enhanced braking performance.

Additional features offered on the BharatBenz Torqshift 1926 include Intelligent Eco Roll technology, multiple selectable drive modes, TPMS with temperature monitoring, indigenous glide air suspension, cruise control, hill start assist, clutch overload monitoring and maintenance-free unitised hub bearings, among other features.

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BharatBenz 917: 8-metre fully built bus

BharatBenz also introduced the 917, an 8-metre fully built bus developed for school, staff and institutional transportation. The company noted that medium-duty buses account for nearly two-thirds of India's bus market, driven by increasing demand from schools, industrial hubs, special economic zones (SEZs) and IT corridors. Operators in these sectors are increasingly prioritising safety, reliability, low maintenance requirements and lower operating costs.

Designed for urban and semi-urban environments, the BharatBenz 917 combines compact dimensions with enhanced passenger safety and comfort, making it suitable for routes where larger buses may not be practical.

The BharatBenz 917 is equipped with several safety technologies, including anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic vehicle stability control (EVSC), rollover stability, seat belts, the largest emergency exit door in its segment, a fire alarm and fire protection system and an optional PM2.5 air purification system with a premium HEPA filter, among others.

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