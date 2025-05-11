Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards 37.6 lakh to family of man killed in 2019 accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded ₹37.6 lakh compensation to the family of a man killed in a road accident in 2019. MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, to jointly and severally pay the compensation.

A copy of the order passed on May 6 was made available on Friday.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate PM Tillu informed the tribunal that the accident occurred on March 24, 2019, when the victim, Kunal Godbole, was heading to his office in Thane on a scooter, and a speeding container truck hit his vehicle from behind.

Godbole suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

An offence was subsequently registered against the driver of the container.

The MACT chairman observed, "From the documents, especially the police papers, it is apparent that the accident was caused because of the negligence of the driver of the tempo owned and insured by the respondents. In that view of the matter, respondents would be liable to pay compensation to the petitioners."

The tribunal directed the respondents to jointly and severally pay ₹37.64 lakh with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum, applicable from the date the petition was filed.

