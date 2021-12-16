Watch: Why David Beckham claims Maserati MC20 is the perfect car to drive?

This is not the first time Beckham has been spotted driving a Masertati after becoming the brand ambassador for the Italian marquee with the trident logo. Previously as well, he was seen a Maserati Levante Trofeo back in April this year.

In the latest video, Beckham describes the Maserati MC20 as by far one of the best cars he has ever driven. He also said that it is an ideal car to drive on the streets of sunny Miami in Florida, US.

The Maserati MC20 has grabbed pretty good attention immediately after its unveiling with the exclusive and suave design it sports. This Italian supercar comes powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine that is capable of churning out 621 hp of massive power output.

Interestingly, Maserati is also mulling an all-electric and completely silent version of the MC20 supercar. Apart from that, it is also working on some other models as well that would be launched over the next couple of months. These include Grecale, a smaller crossover that will be positioned below the Levante. An all-new GranTurismo is on the card as well along with a GranCabrio and an electric version as well.

