Home Auto Cars Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles

Tesla offers HEPA filtration system and Bioweapon Defense Mode as standard on Model X, Model Y and Model S.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 01:46 PM
Tesla Model X, S and Y electric cars come equipped with HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode. (Image: Youtube/Tesla)
Tesla has released a video showing off the capability of its famous HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration technology and Bioweapon Defense Mode. These two technologies come as standard features on the new Tesla Model S, Model X and Model Y cars.

The video shows a huge bubble with a Tesla Model Y parked inside it along with a BMW X3. The bubble is inflated and then some smoke bombs are fired in it. The HEPA filter equipped Tesla Model Y has its Bioweapon Defense Mode activated, while the BMW X3 is parked with its standard filtration system.

In order to show the effectiveness of the technology, the EV maker had one employee sit in the driver’s seat of the Tesla Model Y during the experiment, while the BMW X3’s cabin remained empty.

The video shows how the Tesla Model Y's cabin remained free from red smoke, while the cabin of the BMW got invaded by it. After the experiment, a Tesla thermal systems engineer removed the Model Y’s massive activated carbon filters and the HEPA filters underneath them, revealing that they had captured a lot of red dust.

Tesla introduced the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode on the Model X and Model S in 2016. As the automaker claims these two technologies as combined will keep nearly all traces of pollution and particulate matter out of the car's cabin. The electric car major claims that HEPA filtration technology removes 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, protecting the occupants from polluted air.

The HEPA filtration technology used in Tesla electric cars comes inspired by air filtration systems used in hospitals, clean rooms and the aerospace industry. It is claimed to remove 99.97 per cent of airborne particulates like smoke, bacteria and pollen.

The HEPA filtration system gets active whenever Tesla car's climate control is pulling in air from outside. In extreme conditions, the user can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode, which pressurizes the vehicle’s cabin and prevents pollutants from leaking in. In the Bioweapon Defense Mode, all air that enters the cabin comes through the HEPA and gas media filters.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Model X Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tesla Model S Model S
