HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk drives Tesla Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas, finds it awesome

Elon Musk drives Tesla Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas, finds it awesome

Tesla Cybertruck is expected to enter production in 2023 after consecutive delays in 2021 and 2022.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 11:34 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet comes at a time when the automaker is receiving flak for delaying Cybertruck production.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet comes at a time when the automaker is receiving flak for delaying Cybertruck production.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter has said that he has been driving a prototype o Cybertrick electric pickup truck around the auto company's Giga Texas plant. Musk also said that he found the Tesla Cybertruck awesome.

(Also Read: Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

“Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome!" Tesla CEO tweeted on Wednesday.

Elon Musk's tweet comes at a time when the electric vehicle major is receiving flak for delaying the production and launch of Tesla Cybertruck time and again. The Tesla Cybertruck was initially scheduled to enter production in 2021. However, the automaker postponed the production till 2022. Just a few days ago news surfaced that the EV major has further delayed production of its most awaited electric pickup truck till 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles since the automaker revealed this EV a few years ago. Since then the prototypes of the Cybertruck have been spotted multiple times. However, Tesla remained bullish about the launch of the EV.

Just a few days ago a fresh set of images emerged online showing some subtle yet significant design changes for the electric pickup truck. The latest images showed that Tesla Cybertruck has received wing mirrors unlike the first concept revealed by the automaker. Also, the doors come ditching the handles.

The electric pickup trucks have been finding more headlines around the world lately with several auto manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, Rivian, Nissan, Toyota focusing on these EVs. Tesla Cybertruck will compete with rivals such as GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning upon launch.

Speaking about Tesla Cybertruck, it comes with an eye-catching design that is very unconventional and futuristic. It gets a two-cab cabin and a large deck area that is covered. The EV will come with a dual-motor variant and a four-motor variant as well.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck electric vehicles electric cars EV electric mobility electric car electric vehicle Elon Musk
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city