HT Auto
Home Auto News Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why

Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why

Optimus Human Robot could potentially change the way Tesla cars are made and in fact, outpace the EV-making business, says Elon Musk.Elon Musk says humanoid robots could address the labour shortage issues in the United States.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 09:46 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has said that Optimus Human Robot will be the most crucial part of Tesla plans in 2022. The Tesla CEO told investors that the human robot has the scope of addressing labour shortage and could possibly be a game changer in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Musk has made no qualms in expressing his confidence that humanoid robots could address the problem of labour shortage in the United States in the times to come. He has now gone a step further to claim that the Optimus has the potential to become ‘more significant’ that the EV business of Tesla.

Tesla navigated through challenging waters in 2021 with supply-chain-related issues even if these hardly halted the company's charge towards record deliveries in the calendar year and soaring revenues. Tesla is the global leader in the EV business and with battery-powered vehicles being embraced the world over, it is more than likely to keep the crown firmly on its head. But while rolling out more units is crucial, Musk has confirmed that no new models would be introduced this year. Even the production of the much-awaited - and much-delayed - Cybertruck has reportedly been pushed back to 2023. What this may mean is that Musk and Tesla are looking to plug any gap that could potentially affect supply chain and production cycles.

This could be especially crucial as Tesla is all set to officially open production at its latest facility in Texas. The US state is also the new home for the Tesla HQ which was previously located in California. How much of a role can humanoid robots play in helping Tesla achieve its dreams and reaching its visions? Backers and skeptics are likely to continue  with their respective arguments in the time to come.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla EV Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla says no to any new models this year despite record earnings in 2021
Tesla says no to any new models this year despite record earnings in 2021
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
In pics: 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG exterior, interior, features, mileage explained
In pics: 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG exterior, interior, features, mileage explained
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG first drive review: Better than its petrol and EV avatar?
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG first drive review: Better than its petrol and EV avatar?
Lithium is in short supply — but probably not for long
Lithium is in short supply — but probably not for long

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city