Watch: Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot slams police patrol car in Florida

2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2021, 02:22 PM IST

The social post reveals the driver's side rear wheel of the Dodge Charger was badly damaged due to the crash. One of the rear passenger doors has been destroyed due to the high-speed impact. Small fragments of the police car's bodywork strewn across the road.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3's passenger side front quarter took the hit. Suspension components were broken and the wheel was torn from the EV. The Mercedes-Benz SUV too took the brunt of the impact.

Coincidentally, the crash took place just a few weeks after NHTSA in the US opened a probe into Tesla's famous Autopilot system. The semi-autonomous driving assist system has been involved in at least 11 crashes. It has been involved in crashes where people died as well.