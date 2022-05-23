HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Lamborghini Vision Gt Made From Wood Is Absolutely Mindblowing

Watch: Lamborghini Vision GT made from wood is absolutely mindblowing

Lamborghini Vision GT wooden replica comes with several functional parts.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2022, 02:43 PM
Lamborghini Vision GT wooden replica. (Image: Youtube/ND Woodworking Art)
Lamborghini Vision GT wooden replica. (Image: Youtube/ND Woodworking Art)
Lamborghini Vision GT wooden replica. (Image: Youtube/ND Woodworking Art)
Lamborghini Vision GT wooden replica. (Image: Youtube/ND Woodworking Art)

Lamborghini supercars are always fascinating machines. Woodworking Art, a vehicle customisation artist has posted a video online showing a Lamborghini Vision GT crafted with wood. The Lamborghini V12 GT Vision Gran Turismo replica made of wood is built for a kid's play, but it comes with high-class detailing that blows the mind at the very first glimpse. As the video suggests the car replica took 96 days to be built.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹67.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Lamborghini expands footprint in this country)

Interestingly, this same wood artist previously made mini versions of Lamborghini Sian, Bugatti Centodieci, and Ferrari 250 GTO replicas made of wood. The latest Lamborghini V12 GT Vision Gran Turismo is one of the most outlandish concept cars ever showcased by the Italian iconic supercar brand. Replicating the same design with wood platings is not an easy task, but the designer made that possible.

The video shows how the customiser started the project by constructing a simple steel frame for the car and installing it with all the necessary suspension and braking components to make it functional. It gets a small electric motor fitted onboard. Once the car's frame was complete, the builder sprayed everything and crafted both a hood and tailgate that can be lifted remotely.

After the internal framework was completed, work started on the bodywork. While Lamborghini built its Vision Gran Turismo Concept with all kinds of exotic materials, the replica’s body has been built solely from wood. The customiser even took the trouble of creating wooden brake callipers and wooden hub caps that sit over the rear wheels.

Not only exterior, but the car comes with a cockpit that has been influenced by the original model. It gets a futuristic steering wheel. A faux engine cover was also crafted from wood. The car replica comes with a number of brightly-coloured LED lights on its exterior, increasing its visual appeal further.

First Published Date: 23 May 2022, 02:43 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Vision GT concept car luxury car toy car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

For EV maker Rivian, delivery headache hits as market shuts down coffers
For EV maker Rivian, delivery headache hits as market shuts down coffers
Tata Motors, Tata Power partner to develop solar rooftop at former's auto plant
Tata Motors, Tata Power partner to develop solar rooftop at former's auto plant
Watch: Lamborghini Vision GT made from wood is absolutely mindblowing
Watch: Lamborghini Vision GT made from wood is absolutely mindblowing
Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO
Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, gets gunmetal wheel
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, gets gunmetal wheel

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city