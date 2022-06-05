HT Auto
Watch: Lamborghini Huracan tows an Audi RS6 and a Urus in a crazy stunt

The Lamborghini Huracan towed an Audi RS6 and a Lamborghini Urus without any trouble.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2022, 04:31 PM
Towing a car is nothing interesting, but if it happens to be a Lamborghini Urus and the towing car is a Lamborghini Huracan, it certainly becomes a very interesting incident to discuss. Exactly that's what, Youtuber Alex Choi has done. The video he posted shows the Lamborghini Huracan is performing the towing task pretty well.

(Also read: Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report)

However, the Lamborghini Huracan he used was far from the stock model. It had a host of modified parts across the body. In fact, it appears to be one of the most modified Lamborghini Huracan found online. The video suggests that this wild Lamborghini Huracan gets several body panels from a Huracan GT3 race car. The modification actually takes the sports coupe close to a street-legal Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo.

Not only the body parts but the Huracan's engine too has also been upgraded with a pair of turbochargers. It churns out 1,250 hp peak power. Another important mechanical modification made to the car is the introduction of an all-wheel-drive system that changes the car's capability significantly compared to the stock model's rear-wheel-drive system.

Choi not only tested a Urus for Huracan's towing capacity but also tried his hands with an Audi RS6. The Lamborghini Huracan even hit 104 kmph without any major issue while towing the Audi RS6.

The video also reveals the Youtuber performing burnouts with the Lamborghini, spitting flames, and toasting the Huracan’s clutches.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2022, 04:31 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Huracan Audi RS6 sportscar luxury car
