Watch: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato conquers sand, gets a tough look

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is expected to break cover during Paris Motor Show.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 17:03 PM
Lamborghini has teased a new video online showing its upcoming Huracan Sterrato conquering the sand. The new teaser video shows the upcoming Huracan iteration in its off-roader avatar with a rugged appearance. It comes wearing a blue-themed camouflage livery. Despite the camouflage, the coupe leaves little to the imagination about its design.

The latest teaser shows how a female driver is having fun with the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato on sandy and gravel roads. The clip reveals how the ground clearance of the off-road focused coupe has been increased in order to enable it to tackle the offroading challenges in a better manner.

Lamborghini previously teased the car in another video. In the latest one, the only major change is the colour of the livery, which has been replaced from Orange to Blue. Besides the change of colour in the livery, this time, the prototype comes equipped with sports roof rack extensions on its roof rails. This enables the car to carry some extra kit.

The prototype of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato also comes with a different set of black-painted multi-spoke alloy wheels. It gets unpainted bol on wider fender extensions, additional LED lights mounted on the nose section, restyled air intakes and a large scoop on the engine cover along with a diffuser.

The upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is expected to retain the mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine. Expect this engine to come churning out 640 PS of peak power just like the Evo AWD, the Tecnica, and the STO. The all-wheel-drive nature of the Sterrato is evident from the teaser video. The design has been executed in a manner that makes drifting easy.

The iconic Italian supercar marquee is yet to disclose the specific date for the unveiling of Huracan Sterrato. However, it could break cover during the 2022 Paris Motor Show. This could be the last iteration of the ageing supercar.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Sterrato sportscar supercar
