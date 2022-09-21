This Lamborghini-inspired superyacht produces 4,000 hp

The first unit of Tecnomar's Lamborghini 63 Superyacht has been delivered in Miami. The powerboat is made as a tribute to Lamborghini and it takes design inspiration from Lamborghini's Sian FKP 37 supercar. The manufacturer will only be making 63 units of the superyacht. The delivery was announced by the Italian Sea Group, a global luxury boating operator active in the construction and refit of motor yachts.

The superyatcht is made to celebrate 63 years of Ferruccio Lamborghini founding the company. The yacht also measures 63 feet or 20.42 metres in length and 17 feet 9 inches or 5.4 meters in width. It weighs a massive 24,000 kgs.

The idea behind creating such a yacht is to combine the performance of small boats with a luxury of a yacht. This means that the Lamborghini 63 needs a powerful engine. In fact, it gets two V12 diesel engines that are twin-turbocharged. The displacement of one engine is a massive 24 litres. The total power output from the engines is rated at 3,942 hp which means that the per litre output from the engine is 164 hp. The max speed of the Lamborghini 63 is 60 knots or 111 kmph. This does feel a bit low when you know that the Sian supercar can hit a top speed of 350 kmph on road. The yacht comes with a massive 3,600-litre fuel tank.

In order to extract the most performance, there are adjustable flaps that allow the change of the trim or the running angle of the boat. The roof of the yacht has been especially increased to improve aerodynamics and provide shade to the occupants. The instrument console on the yacht is inspired by Lamborghini's supercars. There is also a lot of carbon fibre-like texture throughout the console. Customers would be able to pick from an extensive list of colour options and liveries. The interior is offered in two versions.

