In pics: This superyacht draws inspiration from Lamborghini supercars 8 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 06:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk The superyacht draws inspiration from Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, a hybrid super sports car which has a futuristic design philosophy. 1/8Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ - a yacht which pays tribute to the iconic Italian supercars. Developed by The Italian Sea Group, the yacht seeks to be a symbol of synthesis between the two brands. 2/8The striking feature of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 are its speed and the dynamism of lightweight engineering. The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021. 3/8Powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines, the yacht is capable of hitting speeds of 60 knots. 4/8The motor yacht uses carbon fibre material, typical of Lamborghini super sports cars. This puts it firmly in the ultra-lightweight boat classification, with its 63 feet length weighing in at 24 tons. 5/8The exterior design of the yacht is characterized by a super sportive silhouette, with a cutting-edge but thoroughly nautical appearance. The hull and the superstructure are created from a high-performance shell. 6/8The bow lights are a homage to the Lamborghini concept car Terzo Millennio and to the Sián FKP 37, both distinctive for their Y-shaped front lights. 7/8Lamborghini’s iconic clean lines, hexagon shapes, Y-motif and materials are clearly incorporated into the yacht's interior design. 8/8The motor yacht’s instrument panel interprets the car cockpit in a nautical style, completely integrating all navigation and control systems.