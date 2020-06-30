In pics: This superyacht draws inspiration from Lamborghini supercars

  • The superyacht draws inspiration from Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, a hybrid super sports car which has a futuristic design philosophy.
Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ - a yacht which pays tribute to the iconic Italian supercars. Developed by The Italian Sea Group, the yacht seeks to be a symbol of synthesis between the two brands.
The striking feature of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 are its speed and the dynamism of lightweight engineering. The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021.
Powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines, the yacht is capable of hitting speeds of 60 knots.
The motor yacht uses carbon fibre material, typical of Lamborghini super sports cars. This puts it firmly in the ultra-lightweight boat classification, with its 63 feet length weighing in at 24 tons.
The exterior design of the yacht is characterized by a super sportive silhouette, with a cutting-edge but thoroughly nautical appearance. The hull and the superstructure are created from a high-performance shell.
The bow lights are a homage to the Lamborghini concept car Terzo Millennio and to the Sián FKP 37, both distinctive for their Y-shaped front lights.
Lamborghini’s iconic clean lines, hexagon shapes, Y-motif and materials are clearly incorporated into the yacht's interior design.
The motor yacht’s instrument panel interprets the car cockpit in a nautical style, completely integrating all navigation and control systems.
