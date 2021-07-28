Hauling a car onto a trailer might be a tricky task sometimes, as it requires a nice-slow-steady manoeuvre. However, a Reddit video has surfaced showing how things could go wrong. The driver who was trying to take a Mercedes-Benz CL onto a trailer first dropped the car and then rammed it into a Dodge Challenger.

It was surely a tricky task and the driver was at fault. Probably the whole thing cost him his job. The video shows how he was struggling to get the car onto a trailer that already had other cars including a Dodge Challenger.

Soon after he tried to drive the Mercedes CL onto the trailer, wooden blocks that were holding up the ramps gave way. This was right after the rear wheel of the car drove over them. The misaligned wooden blocks resulted in the displacement of the ramp and the Mercedes slammed on the trailer with its rear wheels barely hanging on.

The incident went from bad to worse when the driver tried to pull up the car to the deck by quick acceleration. The luxury car straight slammed into the Dodge Challenger that was parked in front of it. However, the damage due to the impact has not been revealed.

The crash took place at low speed. In that case, it can be assumed that the damage was limited to scratches and severely dented bumpers of both cars. Headlights of the Mercedes and taillights of the Dodge Challenger too could be damaged. Whatever it is, the damage is surely going to cost pricey.

Only proper insurance can save the owner or owners of these vehicles from shelling out a large sum of money for repairing the damages.

Hauling a car from one place to another is common nowadays. But, one should always check out the reviews before booking a car hauling service.