Volkswagen T-Roc vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass: Price, engine comparison

First showcased days before Auto Expo 2020 back in February, Volkswagen T-Roc was launched in the Indian market on Wednesday. The SUV has an introductory price tag of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It has been introduced in India as a CBU product which is imported under the government's 2,500 cars import rule. Its deliveries will commence around mid-April.

The T-Roc extends 4,342 mm in length and of course, sits much lower than the Tiguan Allspace. Some of its external highlights include rectangular LED elements (below headlamps), R17 inch diamond-cut alloy, sloping rear windscreen and broad shoulders. It will be made available in five dual-tone colour options - Curcuma Yellow, Energetic Orange, Indium Grey, Ravenna Blue and Pure White, all with a black roof. Also, Deep Black Pearl exterior finish is also part of the package.

(Also See: In pics: Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launched, takes aim at Compass, Tucson)

In terms of mechanicals, the T-Roc is available in a single engine configuration - a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol TSI engine. This unit is known to develop 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes teamed up with a 7-speed DSG gearbox (standard). While the output figures sound promising, what's more exciting is the fact that it comes with cylinder-deactivation tech which, as the name says, deactivates engine cylinders automatically as per the driving behavior.

The Jeep Compass, on the other hand, uses a 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 9-speed automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine which also powers the Compass. The former is known to develop 173 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Apart from the Jeep Compass, even the 2020 Hyundai Tucson can be counted as a rival to the new VW T-Roc. The facelifted Tucson was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020. In terms of mechanicals, it utilizes BS 6 engine versions of the old model's 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel units. The 2.0-litre petrol is known to deliver 152 PS of power which is backed-up with 192 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, belts out 185 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

When the prices are compared, the Jeep Compass range starts from ₹15,60,000* and extends up to ₹23,11,000*. Please note that the Jeep Compass Trailhawk isn't taken into consideration. Aforementioned, the VW T-Roc has been launched only in a single configuration and retails at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson are yet to be announced. Expect it to retail somewhere in the range of ₹20 lakh to ₹27 lakh in India.

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)















