In pics: Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launched, takes aim at Compass, Tucson

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2020, 04:39 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The T-Roc SUV from Volkswagen was first unveiled in February and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.
Volkswagen has launched T-Roc SUV with a progressive design language. It comes at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.99 lakh (ex showroom).
1/6Volkswagen has launched T-Roc SUV with a progressive design language. It comes at an introductory price of 19.99 lakh (ex showroom).
The SUV gets a distinctively wide front end. The integrated LED headlights and LED daytime running lights give the car a clean yet purposeful appearance.
2/6The SUV gets a distinctively wide front end. The integrated LED headlights and LED daytime running lights give the car a clean yet purposeful appearance.
The SUV gets black-coloured exterior mirrors, body-coloured door handles and silver anodised roof rails. The dual-tone roof lends it a sporty character.
3/6The SUV gets black-coloured exterior mirrors, body-coloured door handles and silver anodised roof rails. The dual-tone roof lends it a sporty character.
T-Roc SUV's rear profile.
4/6T-Roc SUV's rear profile.
Along with a number of safety and comfort features, the T-Roc SUV also has infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users with six-speaker unit, installed in the cabin.
5/6Along with a number of safety and comfort features, the T-Roc SUV also has infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users with six-speaker unit, installed in the cabin.
The cabin has an Active Info Display with options that can be customised as per user preference.
6/6The cabin has an Active Info Display with options that can be customised as per user preference.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue