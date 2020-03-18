In pics: Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launched, takes aim at Compass, Tucson 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2020, 04:39 PM IST HT Auto Desk The T-Roc SUV from Volkswagen was first unveiled in February and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. 1/6Volkswagen has launched T-Roc SUV with a progressive design language. It comes at an introductory price of ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom). 2/6The SUV gets a distinctively wide front end. The integrated LED headlights and LED daytime running lights give the car a clean yet purposeful appearance. 3/6The SUV gets black-coloured exterior mirrors, body-coloured door handles and silver anodised roof rails. The dual-tone roof lends it a sporty character. 4/6T-Roc SUV's rear profile. 5/6Along with a number of safety and comfort features, the T-Roc SUV also has infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users with six-speaker unit, installed in the cabin. 6/6The cabin has an Active Info Display with options that can be customised as per user preference.